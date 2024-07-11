Jill Biden's Most Controversial Moments

Jill Biden has managed, by and large, to skirt major controversies during her husband, President Joe Biden's time in office. That said, although there have been no accusations of plagiarism or questionable clothing choices, she's definitely not been without her controversial moments here and there. In fact, they started way before the couple set foot in the White House.

Jill and Joe met in 1975 and dated for two years before tying the knot in 1977. They had both been married before. Joe's first wife, Neilia Biden, died in a tragic car accident in 1972 while out Christmas shopping with their three kids. The couple's 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, was also killed, leaving Joe to raise two boys alone. "The pain ... seemed unbearable in the beginning, and it took me a long time to heal, but I did survive the punishing ordeal," he wrote in his 2017 book "Promise Me Dad."

Meanwhile, Jill divorced her first husband, Bill Stevenson, the same year she began dating Joe. Although, Jill's disgruntled ex questioned the timeline. He insisted the couple started having an affair in 1974 while Jill was still married to him. "I was betrayed by the Bidens," Stevenson told Inside Edition in September 2020. "Joe was my friend. Jill was my wife." She vehemently denied the claim and said he was just trying to promote a book he'd written. Either way, that wasn't the only one of Jill's controversial moments.