Jill Biden's Awkward Behavior After Joe's Dicey Debate Performance Totally Backfires

The first 2024 presidential debate was a tough night for the Biden family. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump went head-to-head in a rematch from 2020 to vie for the votes of the general public. While many weren't impressed by either candidate, people couldn't help but feel that Biden's debate performance was underwhelming and raised major red flags about his health. However, one person in his corner was his wife, Jill Biden. She guided Joe off the stage after the debate before joining him at a nearby event. Unfortunately for the president, his wife's behavior at the gathering appears to have only hurt his campaign rather than help it.

Joe and Jill attended an event surrounded by their supporters after the debate as the first lady praised her husband's performance. Facing Joe, she said, "Joe, you did such a great job! You answered every question, you knew all the facts." The first lady then addressed the crowd before asking them a question. She said, "And what did Trump do," she continued to shout, "Lie!" Jill was trying her best to show her support for Joe, but her attempt at a sweet gesture backfired.

People were quick to grab their phones and start typing on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Jill. The video of her praising Joe went viral, but probably not in the way the Biden administration hoped it would. Many users found the first lady's behavior on stage to be awkward and uncomfortable.