Jill Biden's Awkward Behavior After Joe's Dicey Debate Performance Totally Backfires
The first 2024 presidential debate was a tough night for the Biden family. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump went head-to-head in a rematch from 2020 to vie for the votes of the general public. While many weren't impressed by either candidate, people couldn't help but feel that Biden's debate performance was underwhelming and raised major red flags about his health. However, one person in his corner was his wife, Jill Biden. She guided Joe off the stage after the debate before joining him at a nearby event. Unfortunately for the president, his wife's behavior at the gathering appears to have only hurt his campaign rather than help it.
Joe and Jill attended an event surrounded by their supporters after the debate as the first lady praised her husband's performance. Facing Joe, she said, "Joe, you did such a great job! You answered every question, you knew all the facts." The first lady then addressed the crowd before asking them a question. She said, "And what did Trump do," she continued to shout, "Lie!" Jill was trying her best to show her support for Joe, but her attempt at a sweet gesture backfired.
People were quick to grab their phones and start typing on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Jill. The video of her praising Joe went viral, but probably not in the way the Biden administration hoped it would. Many users found the first lady's behavior on stage to be awkward and uncomfortable.
The internet roasted Jill Biden's post-debate behavior
Jill Biden almost made as much noise online as Joe Biden did after the first presidential debate. The viral clip of Jill praising her husband was not received well by online users who shared their opinions online. One person wrote, "Jill Biden just gave the most cringe intro for Joe Biden after the debate: 'Joe you did such a great job .. What did Trump do? LIE..'"
Joe's health and age has become a major concern for American voters, and his debate performance didn't reassure them. At one point, Joe seemingly lost his train of thought for several seconds while discussing healthcare and made it hard to watch for even his biggest supporters.
After witnessing Joe's questionable performance and the contrast in Jill commending him for how he carried himself throughout the debate, many found it to be fake and a push to make everything seem fine. One person wrote, "Probably not a good idea to have Jill Biden talk to Biden like he's a toddler on national television after the performance he just had. 'You did such a great job! You answered every question!!' He is the president, not a kid who turned in his homework." Comment after comment, Jill's behavior only seemed to be a catalyst for people to talk poorly about her, Joe, or both at the same time.
Joe Biden isn't letting the backlash from debate get to him
The 2024 presidential debate wasn't the best performance from Joe Biden and people know it. Many online conversations were about whether the president should step aside and let someone take his place in the upcoming election, but that doesn't seem to be Biden's plan.
Ahead of the debate, the Biden campaign announced that they would be hosting a rally the day after the big event in North Carolina with Fat Joe and E-40 to garner support. While they were probably hoping this would come on the heels of a successful night from Biden, the reality is that many are worried about the president's odds in the upcoming election against Donald Trump. However, he hasn't let the backlash get to him.
Biden took the stage at the North Carolina rally and addressed the debate, saying (via Sky News), "I don't know what you did last night, but I spent 90 minutes on a stage debating with a guy who has the morals of an alley cat." Of course, Biden had to address his shaky performance, which he did, and he seemed to reassure his followers in the process. He said, "Folks, I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth; I know right from wrong."