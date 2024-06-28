The Most Distracting Part Of The 2024 Debate Wasn't What Anyone Said

Donald Trump and Joe Biden's policies are what will ultimately impact the everyday lives of the millions of Americans who will vote for them in the 2024 presidential election, but who are we kidding? After Trump took a seat behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office and popped open a Diet Coke, politics would never be the same. Now, more than ever, optics seem to matter, perhaps because a reality show star once held the highest office in the land. So, many debate viewers might have been more focused on what Trump and Biden were doing with their mouths during the debate than on the words coming out of them.

In 2020, a body language expert told Nicki Swift that Biden appeared ready to fight during the first presidential debate that year. He had to be prepared to counter-punch at the time because there was always the possibility that Trump would steamroll him with a nonstop stream of interruptions. This was not a concern in 2024, as both he and Biden had their mics cut off when it wasn't their turn to answer questions from CNN's debate moderators. However, Trump found a way to draw the eye of viewers at home while his opponent was speaking. Instead of moving his lips, Trump shaped them into a Grinchian grin — he seemed to be conveying the message, "Can you believe what this guy is saying?" As for Biden, his reaction to Trump talking left some viewers dismayed.