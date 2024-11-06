Jill Biden's Oblivious Choice Of Election Day Outfit Totally Backfires
First Lady Jill Biden's outfits have been hit or miss, but her Election Day 'fit may be her most controversial yet. Jill publicized the moment that she cast her ballot for the 2024 presidential election. While she publicly backed Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, who stepped up to run in place of President Joe Biden after he unexpectedly bowed out of the election, her choice of wardrobe didn't exactly scream unity. You see, Jill arrived at the polls wearing a red pantsuit — the color typically associated with Republicans, and for this election cycle, Donald Trump's supporters.
Jill Biden couldn't wait to show her support for Trump. She wore a MAGA red suit to vote
💃 pic.twitter.com/1salJeV8De
— Coco (@cocoharris00) November 5, 2024
It should go without saying that no color belongs to any political party. However, on a day when the first lady has more eyeballs on her than at any other time during her husband Joe Biden's presidency, one would assume that she or her stylist would put more care into her outfit of choice. That said, there's zero reason to believe that Jill is trying to send some rebellious message to her supporters on such an important day for her party. After all, she's been an active member of Harris' election efforts, and even recently supported her during a multi-state tour in a bid to convert more votes in her favor.
However, social media — of course — is convinced Jill had nefarious intentions.
Social media claims Jill Biden is rooting for Donald Trump
Presidential elections always get social media buzzing, and the 2024 race to the White House is no different. But while most people are focused on whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump will be victorious, plenty more are analyzing Jill Biden's decision to wear red, instead of blue, on Election Day.
"Kamala staged a coup against her husband ... but Jill Biden got the last laugh," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Never underestimate a woman's vengeance. Yeah, she definitely voted Trump. This season of America could rival Game of Thrones." Another user suggested that Jill was being shady and boosting Trump over Harris. "Jill should have done a press conference to announce her support from Trump," they wrote. "Why not give the middle finger on the way out?" Interestingly, this is a theory that many are touting across the platform. "Jill wore all red to vote. As the wife of a [Democratic] politician there's no way she doesn't know how this looks. Biden and Jill are pissed," tweeted another.
Of course, the biggest indicator of Jill's political allegiances should be her actual words. As she posted to Instagram in July: "To those who never wavered, to those who refused to doubt, to those who always believed, my heart is full of gratitude. Thank you for the trust you put in Joe — now it's time to put that trust in Kamala."