Jill Biden's Oblivious Choice Of Election Day Outfit Totally Backfires

First Lady Jill Biden's outfits have been hit or miss, but her Election Day 'fit may be her most controversial yet. Jill publicized the moment that she cast her ballot for the 2024 presidential election. While she publicly backed Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, who stepped up to run in place of President Joe Biden after he unexpectedly bowed out of the election, her choice of wardrobe didn't exactly scream unity. You see, Jill arrived at the polls wearing a red pantsuit — the color typically associated with Republicans, and for this election cycle, Donald Trump's supporters.

Jill Biden couldn't wait to show her support for Trump. She wore a MAGA red suit to vote

💃 pic.twitter.com/1salJeV8De — Coco (@cocoharris00) November 5, 2024

It should go without saying that no color belongs to any political party. However, on a day when the first lady has more eyeballs on her than at any other time during her husband Joe Biden's presidency, one would assume that she or her stylist would put more care into her outfit of choice. That said, there's zero reason to believe that Jill is trying to send some rebellious message to her supporters on such an important day for her party. After all, she's been an active member of Harris' election efforts, and even recently supported her during a multi-state tour in a bid to convert more votes in her favor.

However, social media — of course — is convinced Jill had nefarious intentions.