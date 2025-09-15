The Tragic Truth Behind Charlie Sheen's Alcohol Addiction

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Charlie Sheen became a household name thanks to roles in iconic shows like "Spin City" and "Two and a Half Men," but his reputation was built on way more than his acting accolades. Sheen's disturbing behavior over the years has put him in the news for all kinds of wrong reasons, many of which were tied to his drug and alcohol addiction. In his September 2025 memoir, "The Book of Sheen," the former leading man revealed that his struggles with alcohol began because of a stutter.

The speech disorder, which prevented him from properly pronouncing certain words and sounds, chiseled away at his self-esteem. "It's one of the main reasons I learned to drink like I did," he wrote. "The magic juice would hit bottom, warm away the clench and shackles, and give that f*cker the night off." Alcohol helped by making him less self-conscious about his speech. "It softened the edges," he said on "Good Morning America" in September. "It gave me just freedom of speech."

While he had never publicly disclosed his stutter, Sheen had stopped hiding from colleagues when he joined "Spin City" in 2000. He knew he wasn't going to be able to read the script as it was, so he came clean. "When in doubt, just be human to be vulnerable, and to know it's okay to ask for help," he told Michael Strahan. But alcohol caused him more trouble than a stutter ever could. Sheen's addiction has caused him trouble with the law, ended marriages, and nearly cost him his life.