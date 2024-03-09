The Real Reason Charlie Sheen No Longer Drinks Alcohol

The following article includes mentions of addiction.

Charlie Sheen may have gotten clean, but his bad-boy reputation has taken its toll. While famous for his film roles in the '80s and '90s and for hit shows like "Spin City" and "Two and a Half Men," Sheen is just as known for his disturbing history of erratic behavior. Much of it was tied to drug and alcohol addiction, a condition he had been dealing with as far back as 1990 when Sheen first checked himself into a 30-day rehab program.

But his struggles continued — and even worsened, with Sheen suffering a drug overdose that nearly cost him his life in 1998. "We are in the stages, right now, of recovery. It is my hope that he will accept recovery and become free," his father, actor Martin Sheen, said in a press conference. Despite rehab and a close encounter with death, Sheen continued to make headlines for his drug-fueled behavior, including his 2009 arrest for assault against his now ex-wife Brooke Mueller, resulting in a sentence that required him to spend a month in rehab, the Associated Press reported.

His addiction became even more exacerbated when he tested positive for HIV in 2011, a diagnosis he made public on the Today show in 2015. "I was so depressed by the condition I was in, I was doing too many drugs, I was drinking too much," he told Matt Lauer. It seemed his addiction was stronger than everything else in his life, but one situation proved that wrong.