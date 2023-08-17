The Real Reasons You Don't Hear Much From Charlie Sheen Anymore

Charlie Sheen is no stranger to making headlines for all the wrong reasons. From his heated feud with "Two and a Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre, his stunningly awful love life, and his most insane viral moments, the actor single-handedly managed to banish himself from Hollywood. A difficult feat given he was the highest-paid star on television back in 2010, earning a whopping $1.8 million for a single episode of "Two and a Half Men."

Since his firing from the series in 2011, he's lost much of his money and struggled to rebuild his reputation. However, it seems he's now dedicated to turning things around. Indeed, Sheen celebrated one year of sobriety in December 2018 and in July 2020, he tweeted that it had been a year since he also quit smoking. He even changed his tune about Ashton Kutcher and eventually apologized to Chuck Lorre for how things ended between them. Even his famous father, actor Martin Sheen, noticed the difference, telling People in 2021 that his son was back to his old self and enthusing, "His recovery and his life [are] a miracle and he's an extraordinary man."

And yet, we still don't see much of Charlie Sheen. Here are the real reasons we don't hear from Charlie Sheen anymore and why a surprising comeback may still happen ... one day.