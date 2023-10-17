Celebs Who Can't Stand Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen is a name that's become synonymous with debauchery and depravity, thanks to his well-documented dalliances with porn stars and sex workers, various arrests, scandalous divorces, and the occasional court-ordered stint in rehab.

Yet that wasn't always the case. There was a time when Sheen had scaled to the top of the Hollywood ladder, starring in blockbusters such as "Platoon," "Wall Street," and the "Major League" movies. When his film career began drying up, he shifted to television, first taking over for Michael J. Fox on "Spin City," then hitting even greater heights with the mega-hit sitcom "Two and a Half Men." In fact, Sheen was several years into that series when it all came crashing down in what remains one of the most notorious showbiz implosions in Hollywood history.

Along the way, Sheen's outrageous, bombastic behavior has rubbed some people the wrong way, and there have been those who haven't been shy about sharing their feelings. For a rundown, read on for a look at some celebs who can't stand Charlie Sheen.