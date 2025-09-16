Robert Redford, Hollywood Icon, Dead At 89

Robert Redford was born Charles Robert Redford Jr. in Santa Monica, California, on August 18, 1936. He rose to fame with roles in movies like 1969's "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and two of the biggest movies of 1973, "The Sting" and "The Way We Were." His founding of the Sundance Institute in 1980 has provided support for independent filmmakers over the decades since.

Also known as a director and producer, Redford opened up about his career at the Marrakech Film Festival in 2019, saying (via Collider), "The idea of being an actor was to have a sense of freedom. You were free to be, to act as someone else, if you were paying attention to the people around you. You had a chance to be an artist because acting is an art form.'"

That's surely why Redford wanted to keep working as long as possible. In 2018, the actor made headlines for suggesting to Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to retire after "The Old Man and the Gun." He later walked back the statement, telling People that same year, "I think it was a mistake to say that I was retiring because you never know."

Our condolences go out to Redford's family, friends, and fans.