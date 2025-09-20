Tragic Details About Annie Potts From Young Sheldon

Although it's been more than five decades since Annie Potts nearly lost her life in her tragic car accident, she's still dealing with complications today. "I've had more than 20 orthopedic surgeries," Potts revealed to Glamour in March 2022. "It was amazing that I survived, and I haven't ever talked about it much because I felt that people might think I was less able than I might need to be." Due to her desire to continue working, Potts hid this side of her life until the right part came along. "When Pippin came along on Broadway in 2014, I thought, Well, I'm playing an old woman now; if I'm a little gimpy, it's okay," she continued, adding, "So I auditioned for that in my early 60s and got it. My orthopedic surgeon was like, 'What are you thinking? I'm very worried about you.; But I was like, Nope, I'm doing it.'"

Unfortunately, Potts still deals with chronic pain several decades later. "Yes. It has been a lot to handle." Not to mention, she's still having surgeries to correct what the accident broke. "And with the ankle-replacement surgery, I'm going to be flat on my back for a month," she continued, adding. "I'm an energetic person, so it's like, Oh, shoot. I've had to learn how to walk again so many times now, I can't even count. But anything that doesn't kill you is usually the making of you, so it's certainly made me a more empathetic person, a more compassionate person." In addition to ankle replacement surgery, Potts has also recently had back surgery. She shared the news with her fans on Instagram in May 2025. "Three weeks after spinal fusion and anterior plate something or something I don't know ... I'm almost 100 percent bionic now... and I'm back on the treadmill," shared Potts during a video of her completing her physical therapy. "72. So there."