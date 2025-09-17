Melania Trump Awkwardly Gets Stuck In The Crossfire Of Kate & Camilla's Icy Feud

Many rumors about Queen Camilla have circulated over the years, but she's never been able to shake the one about her disdain for Princess Catherine. Reportedly, Camilla didn't think that Kate Middleton was a good fit for the royal family during her and Prince William's early relationship, because she didn't descend from royal lineage. Author Christopher Andersen, who penned "The King: The Life of Charles III," told Us Weekly, "Camilla's a believer in aristocracy [and] kind of a snob." She reportedly feels that Kate's background makes her inferior to the family. The complicated history between Kate's husband and Camilla, who infamously carried out an affair with King Charles III while he was married to William's mother, the late Princess Diana, probably didn't help matters.

Unfortunately, Kate and Camilla's reported feud isn't necessarily in their rearview mirror, as their evolving royal titles have supposedly introduced a new layer of tension into their relationship. According to Us Weekly, Camilla isn't eager for Prince William to ascend to the throne because she's not ready to hand over the title of queen to Kate just yet, considering the time it took for her to achieve it. "She loves her responsibilities," revealed an insider. "Her whole life, she has always wanted to be queen, so she doesn't want to let it go so fast." The same source also claimed that the relationship been the women has always been "tense," and the complicated matter of succession, which looms over the royal family as Charles navigates cancer, may be complicating matters even further.