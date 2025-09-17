Melania Trump Awkwardly Gets Stuck In The Crossfire Of Kate & Camilla's Icy Feud
The royal family is full of uncomfortable family feuds. From the late Princess Diana's post-divorce feud with King Charles III to Prince William and Prince Harry's never-ending conflict, the entire family has seemingly been at odds with each other over the years. And it hasn't been pretty! Apparently, that energy has also extended itself to Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla, who reportedly aren't the closest, and haven't been for several years now. Melania Trump even got caught in their awkward crossfire soon after arriving in the U.K. alongside Donald Trump on September 17.
I'm here for Camilla's side eye😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jwg2W2cFkT
— SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) September 17, 2025
In a video of the Trumps meeting Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate Middleton, Melania can be seen juggling a conversation between Kate and Camilla. And while both Kate and Camilla seem invested in the conversation with Melania, they are considerably less interested in conversing with each other. As you can see near the end of the video, Camilla's entire facial expression shifts when Kate walks into the frame and takes over the conversation. Camilla also seemingly tosses a major side-eye Kate's way, further suggesting that their relationship isn't as strong as some royalists would like it to be.
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's feud reportedly goes back a long time
Many rumors about Queen Camilla have circulated over the years, but she's never been able to shake the one about her disdain for Princess Catherine. Reportedly, Camilla didn't think that Kate Middleton was a good fit for the royal family during her and Prince William's early relationship, because she didn't descend from royal lineage. Author Christopher Andersen, who penned "The King: The Life of Charles III," told Us Weekly, "Camilla's a believer in aristocracy [and] kind of a snob." She reportedly feels that Kate's background makes her inferior to the family. The complicated history between Kate's husband and Camilla, who infamously carried out an affair with King Charles III while he was married to William's mother, the late Princess Diana, probably didn't help matters.
Unfortunately, Kate and Camilla's reported feud isn't necessarily in their rearview mirror, as their evolving royal titles have supposedly introduced a new layer of tension into their relationship. According to Us Weekly, Camilla isn't eager for Prince William to ascend to the throne because she's not ready to hand over the title of queen to Kate just yet, considering the time it took for her to achieve it. "She loves her responsibilities," revealed an insider. "Her whole life, she has always wanted to be queen, so she doesn't want to let it go so fast." The same source also claimed that the relationship been the women has always been "tense," and the complicated matter of succession, which looms over the royal family as Charles navigates cancer, may be complicating matters even further.