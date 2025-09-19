Remember The Pepsi Girl? This Is What She Looks Like Now

PepsiCo is known for its iconic commercials and the slew of legendary talent that's featured in them. Cases in point: Ray Charles, Britney Spears, Cindy Crawford, Shakira, and even Kendall Jenner. (Never forget Jenner's controversial Pepsi ad that got pulled amid major backlash.) But back in the late '90s, it was child star Hallie Eisenberg who really stole the show in the global beverage corporation's commercials. Picture this: a pint-sized little girl with a head full of beautiful, bouncy curls and big brown eyes berating unsuspecting servers for swapping out her Pepsi order for another cola brand — and doing so in the voices of iconic A-list actors like Marlon Brando and Joe Pesci, famous for their portrayals of mob-like characters. What's not to love?! "I say the lines and they put the voices in later," Eisenberg told Backstage magazine about the process. "I love everything about acting. I like meeting so many people and I like just getting up there and doing it." Oh, the joy of Pepsi.

Fortunately for Pepsi, Eisenberg's love for the beverage was the real deal, too. When asked if she preferred Pepsi or Coke during a 2006 interview with Radio Free Entertainment, Eisenberg said, "I think I'm more used to Pepsi because of the commercials. And I do like it. But I'm not really allowed to drink that much soda. My family sticks more with juices and stuff. I can only have soda on like special occasions." Fair enough.

The child actor known as "The Pepsi Girl" is all grown up now. But don't just take our word for it. Let's take a peek, shall we?