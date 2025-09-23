Pics Of Tommy Fleetwood And His Wife That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious
Tommy Fleetwood is an accomplished PGA Tour golfer who has gained notoriety for being a sports star in a relationship that has an uncomfortable age gap. Similar to fellow pro golfer Rory McIlroy, Fleetwood's wife is actually older than him. He married Clare Fleetwood, who is 23 years his senior, in December 2017. The couple is well-aware of their head-turning age difference, and they have spoken about it publicly. "Oh, we definitely get comments. But it's never been a thing to us," Tommy said in an interview with The Times in January 2023. "Clare actually looks very young for her age and I look old — it's probably all that sun." The former Olympic athlete even joked that dating a "cougar" made him a trendsetter. "We're pioneers," he said with a smile.
Besides their marriage, the couple has a business partnership: Clare works as her husband's manager and agent. Tommy joined Hambric Sports Management group in 2015, where both Clare and his brother worked. That was before they were romantically involved. "She's always been around on Tour, and I've chatted to her a lot over the years," Tommy told Golf Monthly in June 2015. Later, he spoke about having a wife-agent. "There's nobody that I trust more or that I'm going to trust more to make the best decisions for us really," he said on the "Performance People" podcast alongside Clare in May 2023.
Considering their relationship, it came as a surprise that Clare wasn't present when Tommy won the FedEx Cup in August 2025. That came amid rumblings around the 57-year-old's age gap with her husband. Looking at some photos of the couple illustrates just how obvious that age difference is.
Sandiway Golf Club - May 2020
In May 2020, Tommy Fleetwood posed with Clare Fleetwood at the Sandiway Golf Club in England as he hit the links to get some practice shots in. At a quick glance, it appeared the golfer may have been posing with his mother. He wore a blue and white striped golf shirt and a baby blue hat, with his long hair flowing out the back. Even though Tommy sported a beard, the hair and hat combo made him look younger than his 29 years at the time. Meanwhile, Clare wore an unzipped dark jacket and a smile as she wrapped her arms around her husband.
Holding their newborn - November 2017
After taking home the Race to Dubai trophy in November 2017, Tommy Fleetwood posed for celebratory photos with Clare Fleetwood and their baby. Never had the pro golfer's giant age gap with his wife been more apparent than when he was photographed next to Clare and their newborn. She had her hair brushed back with sunglasses on top of her head while she held their son. Tommy flashed a giant smile, but his wife had a more neutral expression. Fans could be forgiven for mistaking her for Tommy's aunt, or the child's caretaker, as the pic didn't give couple vibes.
BMW PGA Championship - May 2018
In May 2018, Tommy Fleetwood and Clare Fleetwood attended a black tie event at the BMW PGA Championship. He opted for a tux, while Clare flashed her fashion sensibilities in a taupe pantsuit. Perhaps attempting to shed some years off her appearance, she also wore a low-cut black lace top that exposed her chest. Despite the relatively risque ensemble, Clare's 23-year age difference with Tommy was clear as day. Once again, he chose to give the camera a big grin, while Clare's smile was more subdued.
Ryder Cup Gala - September 2023
Just over six years after tying the knot, Tommy Fleetwood and Clare Fleetwood dressed in their best for the Ryder Cup Gala in September 2023. The British golf star kept it simple with a dark blue suit and skinny tie. Clare, however, chose a more elegant look: a black gown with a Queen Anne neckline and off-the-shoulder straps. The piece also had a slit up the middle of the skirt, which exposed her matching sandal heels, and she accessorized with a silver watch and necklace. It was a lovely gown, but the revealing nature did little to mask her true age.
Abu Dhabi Championship - January 2018
Both Tommy Fleetwood and Clare Fleetwood were all smiles after he won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in January 2018. The couple posed together, with Tommy holding the trophy. He rocked a coral orange golf shirt and white pants. Meanwhile, his wife wore a white dress shirt with the top buttons undone, and she left the top untucked from her black slacks. They were cozy while posing for snaps, with Clare wrapping her arm around her hubby's waist. The Fleetwoods also packed on the PDA by sharing a kiss after the tournament's final round. That image only amplified the age discrepancy, as Tommy planted a smooch on his wife's wrinkled cheek.
Dubai Invitational - January 2024
At the Dubai Invitational in January 2024, Tommy Fleetwood and Clare Fleetwood color-coordinated their outfits. Clare sported an olive green romper, and the golfer wore a white shirt with olive green slacks. While posing for photos, Tommy flung his arms around his wife, who did herself no favors with her short shorts and rolled-up sleeves. Her outfit further accentuated the difference in skin tone between her arms and legs and Tommy's golfer tan.