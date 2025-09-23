Pics Of Tommy Fleetwood And His Wife That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious

Tommy Fleetwood is an accomplished PGA Tour golfer who has gained notoriety for being a sports star in a relationship that has an uncomfortable age gap. Similar to fellow pro golfer Rory McIlroy, Fleetwood's wife is actually older than him. He married Clare Fleetwood, who is 23 years his senior, in December 2017. The couple is well-aware of their head-turning age difference, and they have spoken about it publicly. "Oh, we definitely get comments. But it's never been a thing to us," Tommy said in an interview with The Times in January 2023. "Clare actually looks very young for her age and I look old — it's probably all that sun." The former Olympic athlete even joked that dating a "cougar" made him a trendsetter. "We're pioneers," he said with a smile.

Besides their marriage, the couple has a business partnership: Clare works as her husband's manager and agent. Tommy joined Hambric Sports Management group in 2015, where both Clare and his brother worked. That was before they were romantically involved. "She's always been around on Tour, and I've chatted to her a lot over the years," Tommy told Golf Monthly in June 2015. Later, he spoke about having a wife-agent. "There's nobody that I trust more or that I'm going to trust more to make the best decisions for us really," he said on the "Performance People" podcast alongside Clare in May 2023.

Considering their relationship, it came as a surprise that Clare wasn't present when Tommy won the FedEx Cup in August 2025. That came amid rumblings around the 57-year-old's age gap with her husband. Looking at some photos of the couple illustrates just how obvious that age difference is.