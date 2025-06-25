Rory McIlroy's Wife Erica Stoll Is Actually Older Than Him (Here's By How Much)

Sports stars are notorious for uncomfortable age-gap relationships, but that wasn't Rory McIlroy's route when he chose his wife, Erica Stoll, to who he's been married since April 2017. Unfortunately, their future was nearly cut short when McIlroy filed for divorce in May 2025. "Rory McIlroy's communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed," said his manager in a statement obtained by ESPN. "They stressed Rory's desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment."

Ultimately, the golf star decided to skip the legal headache of a public, expensive divorce and reversed his legal filings less than 30 days later. "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together," he said at the time (via The Independent). "Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning." So far, it seems as if the couple are content with their decision to stay together, as they've appeared together at several of McIlroy's golf tournaments and are reportedly readying for a big move across the pond to the UK with their daughter, Poppy.

While nothing can predict whether a couple makes it or not in the end, it's usually easier for couples with smaller age gaps to sustain mutual interests and things to keep them bonded. But just how far apart are McIlroy and Stoll? Well, only about a year and a half.

