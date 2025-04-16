Rory McIlroy & Wife Erica's Reported Big Move After 2025 Masters Explains So Much
Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll's lovey dovey behavior at the 2025 Masters — where the pro golfer finally won a career Grand Slam — suggests the spouses, who were filing divorce paperwork and facing the prospect of a long, drawn-out fight just a year ago (despite Stoll's ironclad prenup), have called a permanent truce after deciding to fight for their marriage. Amid the high of McIlroy's professional victory, their family, which also includes their young daughter, is reportedly in the process of moving to the U.K. And while that may seem like an odd move following such a hallmark year for the golfer, new context forces the puzzling decision into place.
According to the Daily Mail, McIlroy, whose sketchy dating history was the talk of the town in 2024, made Stoll a promise that she, apparently, couldn't refuse: a change of scenery. The outlet cited McIlroy's previous comments in the "Full Swing" documentary. "If it was up to her [Erica], she wouldn't move to England straightaway, but she definitely wants to spend more time there," he'd said. Martin Kaymer, a German-based golfer, also underlined Stoll's apparent dislike for Florida, where she and McIlroy rode out rumors of his unsubstantiated romantic relationship with reporter Amanda Balionis. Meanwhile, on the "Fore Play" podcast, golf pro J.J. Spaun claimed the couple was already building a home overseas.
If the couple is actually gearing up for a regal move to the U.K., then Stoll's chipper demeanor less than a year after her almost-divorce makes sense.
Is Rory McIlroy prioritizing his family?
Fresh off of his Grand Slam win, Rory McIlroy had the opportunity to compete in another big tournament — PGA's signature RBC Heritage — but he turned it and a potential $3.5 million prize down, possibly to prioritize a trip to visit his parents, which seemingly overlapped with the event. "It feels incredible. This is my 17th time here, and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time," McIlroy said following his win (via Express UK). "The last 10 years coming here with the burden of the Grand Slam on my shoulder and trying to achieve it. ... I want to say hello to my mum and dad, they're back in Northern Ireland, and I can't wait to celebrate this next week with them."
If quality time with his family was actually McIlroy's motivation for not participating in the event, then that could also signal a positive turn in his relationship with Erica Stoll, who reportedly was unhappy with his work schedule and would rather spend time parenting their daughter than suffering through his matches. "A point of contention in Rory's marriage with Erica was that Erica was lonely in their marriage," shared a source with Us Weekly in May 2024. "She knew what she was getting into with his profession, but once they had Poppy, things really changed and she had a new perspective," they continued. "Erica was usually absent for most of his tournaments and was really focused on Poppy."
Hopefully, the little family will remain on the same accord going forward.