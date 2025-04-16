Rory McIlroy & Wife Erica's Reported Big Move After 2025 Masters Explains So Much

Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll's lovey dovey behavior at the 2025 Masters — where the pro golfer finally won a career Grand Slam — suggests the spouses, who were filing divorce paperwork and facing the prospect of a long, drawn-out fight just a year ago (despite Stoll's ironclad prenup), have called a permanent truce after deciding to fight for their marriage. Amid the high of McIlroy's professional victory, their family, which also includes their young daughter, is reportedly in the process of moving to the U.K. And while that may seem like an odd move following such a hallmark year for the golfer, new context forces the puzzling decision into place.

According to the Daily Mail, McIlroy, whose sketchy dating history was the talk of the town in 2024, made Stoll a promise that she, apparently, couldn't refuse: a change of scenery. The outlet cited McIlroy's previous comments in the "Full Swing" documentary. "If it was up to her [Erica], she wouldn't move to England straightaway, but she definitely wants to spend more time there," he'd said. Martin Kaymer, a German-based golfer, also underlined Stoll's apparent dislike for Florida, where she and McIlroy rode out rumors of his unsubstantiated romantic relationship with reporter Amanda Balionis. Meanwhile, on the "Fore Play" podcast, golf pro J.J. Spaun claimed the couple was already building a home overseas.

If the couple is actually gearing up for a regal move to the U.K., then Stoll's chipper demeanor less than a year after her almost-divorce makes sense.