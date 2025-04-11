Rory McIlroy & Wife Erica's Behavior At 2025 Masters Confirms What We Suspected

Professional golfer Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll looked much different at the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest than they did last year. McIlroy didn't even participate in the May 2024 pre-tournament event because of marital issues, signaling red flags in his and Stoll's relationship after she caddied for him the year before. As it turned out, McIlroy had filed for divorce. Now, nearly 365 days later, the couple looked pretty cozy on the green. Photos of the pair even showed an affectionate moment between them, with McIlroy giving his wife a smooch on the forehead.

Andrew Redington/Getty

Watching the golf champ tee off with a smile beside his wife is something fans would have never guessed they would see this time last year. After seven years of marriage, McIlroy and Stoll decided to split, citing that their relationship was "irretrievably broken," per the New York Post. It was reported that McIlroy made a move right out of Tiger Woods' playbook and hired the golf great's divorce lawyer.

Fast forward one month, and the couple's divorce took an unexpected U-turn amid a gossip firestorm. In June of 2024, McIlroy told The Guardian that he and Stoll had repaired their marriage. "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together," he said. "Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

