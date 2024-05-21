Rory McIlroy Subtly Made A Move Right Out Of Tiger Woods' Divorce Playbook

It looks like Rory McIlroy was telling the truth when he insisted that there's no bad blood between him and fellow top golfer Tiger Woods. Woods and McIlroy reportedly had beef from Woods purportedly barring him from returning to the player-director board in the PGA, but the Northern Ireland native noted that "there's no strain" in their bromance at all. He's even channeling his inner Tiger, borrowing legal moves from Woods for his own divorce proceedings from his soon-to-be ex-wife Erica Stoll after seven years of marriage.

Rory made the move to file for divorce in May 2024, right before he tees off at the PGA Championship. Details for the split remain confidential, but the court filing noted that the soon-to-be former couple would be enforcing their prenup, whose details are also undisclosed, and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken," according to The New York Post. Meanwhile, McIlroy's manager, Sean O'Flaherty, noted in a statement that the golfer hopes that their separation would be as conflict-free as possible. "Rory McIlroy's communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed. They stressed Rory's desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible," the statement read, according to AP News.

In pursuit of a smooth process, McIlroy has reportedly enlisted the help of Woods' legal team to jump in and take charge. And apparently, this attorney is no stranger to taking on high-profile divorce cases.