The Red Flag We All Missed About Rory McIlroy & Erica Stoll's Relationship

Rory McIlroy did not participate in the Par 3 Contest ahead of the Masters Tournament in April, leaving many golf fans wondering why. That's when speculation that McIlroy was trying to avoid the Par 3 Contest curse began to circulate. Some superstitious golfers (and fans) believe winning the Par 3 Contest ruins their chance of winning the Masters — a chance McIlroy likely didn't want to take. As it turns out, however, there was something else going on. On May 14, TMZ reported McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll, had filed for divorce.

Considering Stoll caddied for McIlroy during the Par 3 Contest in 2023, fans likely assumed she'd be his caddy again in 2024. But we now know McIlroy more than likely skipped the contest because he didn't want to face any issues resulting from his marital troubles — and his absence should've been the first sign there was trouble in paradise.

McIlroy's manager, Sean O'Flaherty, told TMZ the golfer wouldn't be commenting on the split, but he intended to keep things "amicable." McIlroy and Stoll started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Poppy, three years later. McIlroy has had Stoll's support throughout his career, but it's clear that the end of their marriage probably caused him to sit out the Par 3.