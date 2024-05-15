Celebs Who Had Beef With Rory McIlRoy

Rory McIlroy may be outspoken on matters related to golf, but at the end of the day, he doesn't want any enemies. That said, even a golfer with a substantial net worth can't win everything, and unfortunately, there are a few celebs who aren't exactly his biggest fans.

Back in 2022, McIlroy opened up to The Guardian about wanting to avoid ruffling feathers. "If I know anything about myself, it's that I'm naturally a people-pleaser. It weighs on me if I am pissing people off. I don't want people to not like me," he explained. It was a refreshingly honest thing to say — especially since many celebrities claim otherwise. Granted, that hasn't stopped people from trying to look for drama between McIlroy and other familiar faces over the years. In particular, in the wake of Tiger Woods' alleged role in stopping McIlroy from returning to the PGA Tour Policy Board, there have been rumors that the longtime friends have fallen out. FWIW, McIlroy himself has rubbished that, explaining in a press conference, "There's no strain there. You know, I think we might see the future of golf a little bit differently, but I don't think that should place any strain on our relationship or on our friendship."

That said, the situation with Woods isn't the only one that's prompted questions over who is in McIlroy's corner. In fact, over the years, other golfers and even news anchors have hinted at not liking him.