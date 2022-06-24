Grayson Murray Seems To Shoot His Shot With Paige Spiranac

Grayson Murray may be used to shooting his shot on the golf course, but he appeared to give the term a whole new meaning when it came to a recent social media moment involving Paige Spiranac. For those who don't know, Murray is one of the top golfers in the game, but didn't have the best time while playing in the final round of the US Open on June 19. In fact, he totally flew into a range after a series of bad shots on the course. Clearly unhappy with his swing following a triple bogey, Murray was spotted throwing his putter in anger before grabbing his iron and breaking it over his knee, per Mashable. Woah.

We can't lie, the viral Twitter footage of the moment his ball hit the frame of the hole but doesn't go in does look pretty darn frustrating. And it can't feel great to end up 10 over par, either. But his over the top response divided golf fans across social media, with plenty supporting and vilifying the athlete for his violent outburst.

But while things seemed pretty bad for the golf pro after a disastrous round, something pretty great could potentially come of his bad day on the course. Allow us to explain.