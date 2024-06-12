Rory McIlroy's Divorce From Wife Erica Stoll Takes Unexpected U-Turn Amid Gossip Firestorm
News that Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from Erica Stoll in May 2024 certainly came as a shock to most. However, the golfer isn't done surprising us just yet. In a super abrupt about-turn, McIlroy has called off the divorce — and all signs point to shady affair rumors having something to do with it.
Just days shy of a month after his divorce filing, McIlroy shared his unexpected update with The Guardian. "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning," he told the outlet. It's certainly a 180, considering Page Six noted that court documents described the state of their union as being "irretrievably broken." Granted, details as to how the marriage came to be so broken were never revealed. Cue a statement from McIlroy's team to ESPN, noting that he would not be speaking on the matter.
Sure enough, the Daily Mail confirmed that on June 11, 2024, McIlroy's attorney, Thomas Sasser, told the courts that his client would be dropping the divorce. "Rory D. McIlroy, by and through the undersigned counsel, hereby voluntarily dismisses, without prejudice, the above styled matter," he said in a note. Three cheers for love winning, but it seems as though gossip about what led to the split in the first place played a very big role.
Rumors brought Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll back together
As anyone who has been paying attention to Rory McIlroy's divorce will know, there has been plenty of chatter regarding a potential post-split romance. In particular, there was a rumor that McIlroy was having an affair with CBS Sports reported Amanda Balionis. Given what had already been said about the state of McIlroy's marriage to Erica Stoll ahead of his divorce filing, one would be forgiven for thinking the gossip would add to the tensions. However, one would be wrong.
Speaking to The Guardian, McIlroy hinted that, if anything, dealing with the rumors behind the scenes had brought him and Stoll closer together. Case in point: though he told the outlet he and Stoll had been working on rekindling their relationship for weeks, he also acknowledged that they were aware of the rumors during that time. Even so, he wasn't willing to say anything specific about them. "Responding to each rumor is a fool's game," he explained. Fair enough — and given that it seems he and Stoll have patched things up without any denials or admissions, that stance was clearly for the best.
For what it's worth, Stoll has remained silent throughout the entire process. In fact, it's worth noting that she never even responded to the divorce petition. Nor, for that matter, did she hire an attorney. Talk about an unbothered queen. Here's hoping the couple doesn't face many more hurdles now that they're back on track.