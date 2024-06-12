Rory McIlroy's Divorce From Wife Erica Stoll Takes Unexpected U-Turn Amid Gossip Firestorm

News that Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from Erica Stoll in May 2024 certainly came as a shock to most. However, the golfer isn't done surprising us just yet. In a super abrupt about-turn, McIlroy has called off the divorce — and all signs point to shady affair rumors having something to do with it.

Just days shy of a month after his divorce filing, McIlroy shared his unexpected update with The Guardian. "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning," he told the outlet. It's certainly a 180, considering Page Six noted that court documents described the state of their union as being "irretrievably broken." Granted, details as to how the marriage came to be so broken were never revealed. Cue a statement from McIlroy's team to ESPN, noting that he would not be speaking on the matter.

Sure enough, the Daily Mail confirmed that on June 11, 2024, McIlroy's attorney, Thomas Sasser, told the courts that his client would be dropping the divorce. "Rory D. McIlroy, by and through the undersigned counsel, hereby voluntarily dismisses, without prejudice, the above styled matter," he said in a note. Three cheers for love winning, but it seems as though gossip about what led to the split in the first place played a very big role.