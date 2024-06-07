New Details Emerge On Rory McIlroy Romance Rumors After Divorce

Stand down, Rory McIlroy fans — his rumored relationship with journalist Amanda Balionis isn't what it seems.

Over the last seven years, the professional golfer has made his fans swoon with his adorable marriage to wife Erica Stoll. Ahead of their 2017 wedding, McIlroy gushed about his then fiancé, describing her as a great influence on him. "For me, Erica brings such a level of normality to everything... and has given such a great balance to my life," he told The Irish Independent. However, on May 14, 2024, their love story came to an abrupt end when McIlroy filed for divorce. In documents obtained by the New York Post, the Northern Irish golfer cited that their marriage has "irretrievably broken." In addition to requesting split custody of their daughter, Poppy McIlroy, the PGA winner asked the court to honor their prenuptial agreement.

However, as with many divorces, the situation turned messy after rumors started to swirl that he was romantically involved with CBS sports reporter Amanda Balionis, who's married to football coach Bryn Renner. The gossip initially stemmed from the pair's May 12, 2024 interview at the Wells Fargo Championship, with some people accusing the two of having a flirty exchange. While the rumors have continued to spread like wildfire, we finally have a solid answer on the nature of their relationship: It's strictly professional.