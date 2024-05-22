What We Know About Erica Stoll's Ironclad Prenup With Rory McIlroy

While there are few details about Rory McIlroy's divorce from Erica Stoll floating around, it's been confirmed that he and Stoll have had a prenup in place since the start of their marriage. And although the terms of the couple's financial arrangement have yet to be released, McIlroy's legal wishes for their daughter, Poppy, have been posted online. "A parenting plan should be established, on both a temporary and final basis, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," read the filing (via OK!). McIlroy also stated that both he and Stoll should be financially responsible for taking care of Poppy's needs.

At this time, it's unknown how much McIlroy wants Stoll to contribute to their daughter's expenses, or whether there's been any discussions about possible alimony payments to his ex. However, it seems McIlroy would be satisfied with whatever they previously agreed upon. "The parties entered into a valid and enforceable Prenuptial Agreement on March, 7, 2017," McIlroy's filing reads (via the New York Post). "The Court should determine that the Prenuptial Agreement is valid and enforceable and direct the parties to comply with the terms of the Agreement." McIlroy also revealed he didn't attach the prenup in order to protect his and Stoll's privacy.

However, it may eventually become public knowledge.