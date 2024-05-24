The Rory McIlroy & Amanda Balionis Affair Rumors, Explained

For the most part, Rory McIlroy's divorce from Erica Stoll, his wife of seven years, had been largely a mystery. Their separation blindsided their friends, family, and fans — that is until rumors of the golfer's purported romance with CBS sports reporter Amanda Balionis started floating around.

For those not in the loop, McIlroy and Stoll called it quits in May 2024, with the PGA champion reportedly filing the divorce papers in Florida and taking a page out of Tiger Woods' divorce playbook by hiring his divorce lawyer. He's also reportedly looking to enforce their ironclad prenup. A source told People that their community was left "wondering what happened," because apparently, they didn't have so much as an inkling that the pair were bound for a split before the news surfaced. According to documents obtained by The New York Post, the couple's divorce filing indicated that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Meanwhile, another insider dished that McIlroy's career was the main reason for the split. "It's a hard life being a golfer's wife," they shared with the outlet. "They're always away at tournaments and practicing; there has to be a lot of trust."

As for McIlroy, he played it cool and dodged questions about the divorce when grilled by the media — but sources say he made an exception for Balionis, with whom he was reportedly quite chummy both on and off camera.