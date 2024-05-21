A Look At Rory McIlroy's Sketchy Dating History Before Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy's relationship with wife, Erica Stoll, has social media buzzing amid his divorce filing, but she isn't the only woman in his sketchy dating history. But before we dig into McIlroy's past, let's get caught up on his divorce. According to People, McIlroy — who is worth a lot more than you realized – pulled the plug on his relationship with Stoll in May 2024 after seven years of marriage. McIlroy and Stoll, who are parents of one and had been friends for several years before their 2017 wedding, are reportedly attempting to keep their divorce proceedings drama-free, according to McIlroy's manager, Sean O'Flaherty. Unfortunately, outlets are reporting that the spouses were dealing with discontent in their marriage.

According to US Weekly, Stoll wasn't happy with McIlroy being away from home. "A point of contention in Rory's marriage with Erica was that Erica was lonely in their marriage," a source revealed to the outlet. "Rory was a hard person to be married to." The insider also claimed that they had been leading separate lives in recent years. And while it's been reported that McIlroy's neighbors in Florida were shocked to hear about his divorce, some of his inner circle has chimed into the conversation — and they haven't painted him in a positive light.