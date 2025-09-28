Tragic Celebrity Appearances Just Before They Died

Make no mistake about it — we live in a society obsessed with celebrities, one where individuals and major media outlets alike take great pains to follow the comings and goings of entertainers in their work, their lives, and their social media activity. Through parasocial relationships, we occasionally come to think of them as characters in our own stories; people who inspire feelings of connection through the art they create, the talents they share with the world, and their deeds as fellow humans walking the earth. As such, we're taken aback when one of them dies. Fans and casual observers alike are compelled to understand what happened to them, and to know how they spent their final days.

Stories abound about when and where the stars of cinema, music, professional sports, and other fields of interest last appeared publicly, and some are more interesting than others. Pop music icon Prince, for example, was last seen performing at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, just one week before his passing on April 21, 2016, due to an accidental fentanyl overdose, as noted by Smooth Radio. He also hosted a dance party at his Paisley Park compound that week, per People. He later ominously tweeted, "THANX EVERYBODY 4 UR EXTRA TIME & UR..." For inquiring minds, here are other celebrity appearances just before their tragic deaths.