We Looked Back At The Janet Jackson Super Bowl Disaster And It's So Different Now

Almost two decades after the initial backlash, and amidst rumors of his own indiscretions, Justin Timberlake changed his tune about not only his reaction to the Super Bowl that changed it all, but also to a series of missteps he had made in his career. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he revealed in a lengthy and since-deleted Instagram post (via US Weekly). "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

At the same time, Janet Jackson was ready to share her own side of the story and began speaking more to the press about her experience and how she coped with the deluge of emotions. "What's really important is going back to having that foundation," she told Allure in 2022. "Not just family, but God. That's what really pulled me through."

But not all of the Jacksons were willing to turn the other cheek so quickly. When asked about rumors that Janet would appear alongside Timberlake in his own headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2018, several members expressed strong feelings that it was Timberlake's gentlemanly duty to invite Janet to share the stage. "If he's such a gentleman, he'd make sure Janet is there ... Justin's solo career took off after that and Janet was blackballed," one anonymous member told the New York Post. "He says they are good, but let's see him prove it and bring her out." Janet Jackson did not appear during Timberlake's Halftime Show performance in 2018.