The Tragic Truth About James Van Der Beek's Health Issues

One day before the "Dawson's Creek" reunion in his honor on September 22, 2025, James Van Der Beek shared that his health wouldn't allow him to attend. "You can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment," he shared on Instagram. Fans of the '90s classic show were disappointed. While he made a surprise video appearance, it just wasn't the same for those who anticipated seeing the teen drama's main star.

However, the viral infections likely had bigger implications for him than most people. Van Der Beek, a father of six, has been living with stage 3 colorectal cancer since August 2023, a diagnosis that redefined his whole life. "This year, I had to look at my own mortality in the eye," he said in a March 2025 Instagram video. "I had to come nose-to-nose with death." The cancer forced him to reevaluate life's big questions about identity.

Whereas he previously saw himself as a father, husband, and actor, now he was a cancer patient. "All of those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped for me," he shared. Van Der Beek went public with his diagnosis in November 2024, a year into his cancer journey. "I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it," he told People. The devastating news changed his reality, making Van Der Beek's life today nothing like his 'Dawson's Creek' days.