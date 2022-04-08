James Van Der Beek Opens Up About His Surprise Sixth Child

James Van Der Beek may be most well-known for his role as Dawson Leery in "Dawson's Creek," but a lot has changed since the show aired. All these years later, Van Der Beek plays plenty of roles outside of film and television, including that of a husband. Van Der Beek found the Joey to his Dawson when he and wife Kimberly Van Der Beek tied the knot in 2010. And guess what? The pair has been going strong ever since.

Another role that Van Der Beek takes very seriously is being a father. And with a brood of children, it's easy to see that he knows a thing or two about parenthood. He's the proud father of six kiddos — Gwendolyn, Emelia, Annabel, Joshua, Olivia, and Jeremiah, and the star hasn't been shy about expressing what he's learned about parenthood on several occasions. Unlike acting, being a dad doesn't have a script to follow. "I think fatherhood changes you from the inside out," he told People. "It's not this thing where you think, 'Oh, I have to be responsible, I have to take more on.' You just want to, almost automatically."

He also reflected on fatherhood on his 44th birthday. "With my forties has come the recognition that I'm a better father, better husband, better human when I open my heart to that creative spark and invite it into everything I do," he said in an Instagram post. Keeping along with the parenthood theme, Van Der Beek opened up about the incredible birth of his sixth child.