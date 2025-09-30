Speaker Mike Johnson's Marriage Has Some Painfully Obvious Problems

Mike Johnson rose through the ranks of American politics in part because of his ultraconservative values. A Christian fundamentalist, the speaker of the House has used his faith to shape the public policies he supports since the beginning of his career, notably fighting against abortion access and LGBTQ+ rights. The Louisiana congressman also applies those same values to his marriage. Mike and Kelly Johnson are in a covenant marriage, a legal union that makes divorce nearly impossible. (This is the type of marriage promoted by Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, btw.)

Given its strict nature, covenant marriages are illegal in most states, with the only exceptions being Arizona, Arkansas, and the Johnsons' native Louisiana. But that's how Mike likes it, as he often praises his wife's subservience and sacrifices in his name. That's what he did when he was elected speaker after weeks of gridlock, and his wife couldn't attend the swearing-in ceremony. "This happened sort of suddenly. She's spent the last couple of weeks on her knees in prayer to the Lord. And, she's a little worn out," he joked in his acceptance speech.

Kelly defended that her covenant marriage was her way of avoiding the "bad relationships" she had experienced in the past, which is pretty flawed logic if you ask us. "It gives me such peace and security," she said on "Good Morning America" in 2001. They're certainly unlikely to join the list of most expensive political divorces anytime soon. And while we can't go so far as to say Mike is one of the politicians who have treated their significant others like trash, his approach to marriage isn't exactly egalitarian.