The Most Expensive Political Divorces

The normalization of divorce, even among political figures, may have removed much of its antiquated moral stigmas, but it hasn't made it any less expensive. The first divorced person to be elected U.S. president was Ronald Reagan, who had divorced actor Jane Wyman decades before becoming president. Ironically, this conservative hero was also the one to sign the country's very first no-fault divorce law, back when he was the governor of California in 1969. Since then, and the subsequent passage of similar laws throughout other states, divorce has become much more common and politically normal. Current President Donald Trump is twice divorced (so far), and it's even more common internationally, with current presidents Xi Jinping of China, Vladimir Putin of Russia, and Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo of Mexico all having been divorced.

The cost of divorce varies greatly depending on whether it's contested or uncontested, if children and custody are involved, where the divorce occurs, and, of course, the amount of wealth involved. Forbes reports the median cost of divorce in America as being $7,000, while the average is around $15,000. Hollywood divorces can be egregiously expensive. The most expensive divorces involve corporate overlords like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, where billions of dollars are at stake. Nonetheless, in the world of politics, hundreds of millions of dollars continue to exchange hands through divorce settlements, with no sign of slowing down.