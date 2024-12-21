The Sad Reality Of Trump Pal Rudy Giuliani's Life Today

Once celebrated as America's Mayor, Rudy Giuliani is now taking requests on Cameo. Safe to say, his luck seems to have run out. After standing by Donald Trump throughout his first term, Giuliani left no doubt that his loyalty would always remain firmly with Trump – even if it meant getting his hands dirty. Giuliani pushed for an investigation into Joe Biden, even going to Ukraine on a personal information-gathering vendetta. Then, after that fateful Four Seasons Landscaping press conference, things continued to tumble downhill for old Rudy.

In the sprawling aftermath of Trump's insistence on 2020 election interference and the events of January 6, 2021, Giuliani ferociously defended the politician at all turns. This included spewing lies about two Georgia poll workers, mother-daughter duo Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. In 2023, Freeman and Moss won a defamation suit against Giuliani, and he's since been ordered to pay nearly $150 million in damages. During a recent press conference, Giuliani spoke candidly about the desperate financial situation this has caused him, saying, "The reality is, I have no cash. It's all tied up. ... I don't have a credit card. I don't have a checking account. I have no place I can go take cash out, except the little bit that I've saved — but it's getting down to almost nothing."

However, it seems Giuliani is unwilling to go down without a fight — which costs him both lawyers and clout. Now, he may end up in jail without a presidential pardon.