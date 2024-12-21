The Sad Reality Of Trump Pal Rudy Giuliani's Life Today
Once celebrated as America's Mayor, Rudy Giuliani is now taking requests on Cameo. Safe to say, his luck seems to have run out. After standing by Donald Trump throughout his first term, Giuliani left no doubt that his loyalty would always remain firmly with Trump – even if it meant getting his hands dirty. Giuliani pushed for an investigation into Joe Biden, even going to Ukraine on a personal information-gathering vendetta. Then, after that fateful Four Seasons Landscaping press conference, things continued to tumble downhill for old Rudy.
In the sprawling aftermath of Trump's insistence on 2020 election interference and the events of January 6, 2021, Giuliani ferociously defended the politician at all turns. This included spewing lies about two Georgia poll workers, mother-daughter duo Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. In 2023, Freeman and Moss won a defamation suit against Giuliani, and he's since been ordered to pay nearly $150 million in damages. During a recent press conference, Giuliani spoke candidly about the desperate financial situation this has caused him, saying, "The reality is, I have no cash. It's all tied up. ... I don't have a credit card. I don't have a checking account. I have no place I can go take cash out, except the little bit that I've saved — but it's getting down to almost nothing."
However, it seems Giuliani is unwilling to go down without a fight — which costs him both lawyers and clout. Now, he may end up in jail without a presidential pardon.
Donald Trump might not be able to pardon Rudy Giuliani
As Rudy Giuliani has limped through the defamation case filed against him, he has ruffled feathers at every turn. The lawyers who were initially representing Giuliani in the case — Kenneth Caruso and David Labkowski — filed a motion in November 2024 requesting removal from the case. What spurred the motion was Giuliani's refusal to hand over assets that plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss successfully claimed he was hiding. When it was clear that Giuliani was unwilling to follow the verdict, his lawyers decided to shield themselves from any blowback by stating in a motion that Giuliani "fails to cooperate," which made representing him "unreasonably difficult." Judge Lewis Liman granted the motion as Giuliani had already hired new representation.
Giuliani may claim he's embarrassed and destitute because of this case, but it seems he's still being pretty cagey about the truth of his finances. According to Newsweek, a conservative crowdfunding site has raised over $100,000 for Giuliani.
If Giuliani continues to drag his feet regarding compliance with the ruling, he could find himself in contempt of court — and in jail. Should this be the case, Giuliani will certainly look to his old pal Donald Trump to bail him out. However, that is unlikely to happen, as civil judgments do not fall under the scope of presidential pardon power.