Donald Trump's Four Seasons Landscaping Fiasco Went Deeper Than Originally Thought

Between the rollercoaster of events prior to and proceeding the 2020 election, plus the unimaginable destruction of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are left scratching their heads and thinking, "Is this real life?"

But while people are struggling to make sense of the world we just lived through, there are some happenstances that still have us puzzled. One of which being the oddly placed press conference hosted by Donald Trump's legal team in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia.

At the time, Trump's staff summoned reporters to the small business just days following the former president's 2020 election loss, per Vox. In an attempt to rally support for the false narrative that the election was flawed, the real estate mogul tweeted, "Lawyers News Conference Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 a.m.," according to the outlet.

However, the event wasn't slated to go down at the ritzy hotel, but at the similarly named business. "To clarify, President Trump's press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia," the hotel chain tweeted in response. "It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel."

As the press conference went ahead as scheduled with Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani seen speaking in front of a garage door covered in posters, it seemed to viewers that something was off. Keep scrolling to see what really went down with the conference mishap.