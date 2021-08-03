Donald Trump's Four Seasons Landscaping Fiasco Went Deeper Than Originally Thought
Between the rollercoaster of events prior to and proceeding the 2020 election, plus the unimaginable destruction of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are left scratching their heads and thinking, "Is this real life?"
But while people are struggling to make sense of the world we just lived through, there are some happenstances that still have us puzzled. One of which being the oddly placed press conference hosted by Donald Trump's legal team in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia.
At the time, Trump's staff summoned reporters to the small business just days following the former president's 2020 election loss, per Vox. In an attempt to rally support for the false narrative that the election was flawed, the real estate mogul tweeted, "Lawyers News Conference Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 a.m.," according to the outlet.
However, the event wasn't slated to go down at the ritzy hotel, but at the similarly named business. "To clarify, President Trump's press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia," the hotel chain tweeted in response. "It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel."
As the press conference went ahead as scheduled with Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani seen speaking in front of a garage door covered in posters, it seemed to viewers that something was off. Keep scrolling to see what really went down with the conference mishap.
Was Trump's Four Seasons mishap an accident?
Following the puzzling press conference and the confusion over its location, many speculated that an intern-like error caused the media blunder at the unlikely venue, per Vox. As more evidence, The New York Times reported that a mistake was made, but "not in the booking, but in a garbled game of telephone." According to the outlet, Trump was allegedly informed that the event would be held at the small business but had confused its moniker with the name of the famous hotel chain.
According to Vox, Trump's team chose the rural location after struggling to find an event space, especially with people rallying in support of Joe Biden outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center. "All great Americans in PA use Four Seasons Total Landscaping," Trump's senior advisor Corey Lewandowski tweeted at the time. "They love this country and are American Patriots. Thank you!!"
Trump's worked with more than one Four Seasons
A landscaping business isn't the usual backdrop we'd expect for a Trump press conference, but more evidence suggests that there's a pattern on account of the company's name.
Just months prior to the conference, Trump's campaign made a big payment to another landscaping business with a nearly identical moniker, Politico reported following the release of his campaign finance report. The report filed by Trump Victory, a joint fundraising venture of the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign, revealed that the RNC booked a staging company called Four Seasons Landscape and Property Services, which cost Trump Victory a whopping $48,515.78.
But while many assumed this was the bill for Rudy Giuliani's November press conference, it was the check for a separate West Coast fundraiser that took place in October. According to the owner of the California business, "Mr. Trump got Covid" and couldn't attend the event his company had put together, per Politico.
The owner of the west coast company further confirmed that he and the Pennsylvania-based business aren't linked. "We happen to have the same name as the other one," he told the outlet. "But no, we are not affiliated."
Although people were hoping this new information could help shed light on why Trump's team held a press conference in such a peculiar spot — or whether he misspoke or if someone booked the wrong Four Seasons — all signs are pointing to one big coincidence and two Four Seasons landscaping companies.