The Tragedy Of Mariska Hargitay Gets Sadder & Sadder

The following article discusses sexual violence and rape.

Mariska Hargitay's life was shaped by Jayne Mansfield's legacy, even though she barely knew her. The fourth child of the iconic Hollywood bombshell, the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star lost her mother when she was just a little girl and was subsequently raised by her father — or the man she believed was her father. The complicated truth of Hargitay's famous parents created a tangle of trauma that she spent her life trying to make sense of. In many ways, she has.

Growing up in the shadow of a legendary mother whom she didn't remember, all Hargitay had to go by was Mansfield's public image and her family's recollections. The problem was that those two narratives were utterly incompatible. To the public, Mansfield was a sex symbol, a platinum blonde famous for showing off a cleavage that made Sophia Loren give Hollywood's most famous side-eye. At home, Hargitay heard tales of a smart, talented woman who played the violin and the piano. "My dad would always say, 'She wasn't like that at all. She was like you. She was funny and irreverent and fearless and real," she told Vanity Fair in May 2025.

Unfortunately, it didn't convince her, and she was ashamed of her mother. That began to change many years later during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the world shut down, she looked inward as she wanted to understand Mansfield. In May 2025, Hargitay released "My Mom Jayne," a documentary that marks her reconciliation not only with her mother but with herself. Hargitay had an unusual, trauma-filled life, but she now sees she is where she is supposed to be.