Melania Trump Vs. Jill Biden: Clues Their Feud Is Still Piping Hot

In case you were wondering — yes, current first lady Melania Trump and former first lady Jill Biden are still beefing. It's certainly no secret that the women aren't each other's biggest fans. Never forget the time a source told OK! Magazine in 2022 that Jill "thought Melania had awful taste," or the time she seemingly threw shade at Melania with an ironic fashion choice.

The Melania vs. Jill feud kicked into overdrive in 2022, when the FBI raided the Trumps' residence at Mar-a-Lago in search of classified documents. Many Trump loyalists squarely blamed then-President Joe Biden for the search, and a source told The New York Post that this catalyzed much of Melania's contempt for Jill. In September 2024, Melania let her feelings about the raid be known during a "Fox & Friends" interview. "It made me angry. Yes. Invasion of privacy," Melania told host Ainsley Earhardt. "You get angry because, you know, nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff."

One month following her comments about the infamous Mar-a-Lago raid, the first lady spoke out about her disdain for the former lady, and she was was none too shy. During an October 2024 interview with Paris Match, Melania confirmed that Jill had called her following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but she was suspicious of her intentions. "I do question, however, whether Jill's concern was genuine, as a few days prior she referred to my husband as 'evil' and a 'liar,'" Melania stated.