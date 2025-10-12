Melania Trump Vs. Jill Biden: Clues Their Feud Is Still Piping Hot
In case you were wondering — yes, current first lady Melania Trump and former first lady Jill Biden are still beefing. It's certainly no secret that the women aren't each other's biggest fans. Never forget the time a source told OK! Magazine in 2022 that Jill "thought Melania had awful taste," or the time she seemingly threw shade at Melania with an ironic fashion choice.
The Melania vs. Jill feud kicked into overdrive in 2022, when the FBI raided the Trumps' residence at Mar-a-Lago in search of classified documents. Many Trump loyalists squarely blamed then-President Joe Biden for the search, and a source told The New York Post that this catalyzed much of Melania's contempt for Jill. In September 2024, Melania let her feelings about the raid be known during a "Fox & Friends" interview. "It made me angry. Yes. Invasion of privacy," Melania told host Ainsley Earhardt. "You get angry because, you know, nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff."
One month following her comments about the infamous Mar-a-Lago raid, the first lady spoke out about her disdain for the former lady, and she was was none too shy. During an October 2024 interview with Paris Match, Melania confirmed that Jill had called her following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but she was suspicious of her intentions. "I do question, however, whether Jill's concern was genuine, as a few days prior she referred to my husband as 'evil' and a 'liar,'" Melania stated.
Melania Trump ruined Jill Biden's tea party
In November 2024, Melania served up the snub of all snubs when she passed on Jill Biden's customary first lady tea invitation at the White House, as reported by The Daily Mail. This is the same tradition Melania broke for the first time ever when she failed to extend the courtesy to Jill in January 2021. "She ain't going," a source close to the situation told The New York Post. "Jill Biden's husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting," the source added. "Jill Biden isn't someone Melania needs to meet."
Upon receiving word that Melania had declined the invitation, Jill seemingly took the high road, telling The Washington Post that she opted to send the incoming first lady a note instead. "I congratulated her and I offered help," she said. According to Jill, she did not hear back from Melania until both were in attendance at the funeral of the late President Jimmy Carter, where Melania thanked her for the note. "Joe and I respect our institutions, our traditions, and it's very important to me that they continue," Jill explained about the couple's willingness to remain cordial with the Trumps. "What would be the point of nastiness?" she asked. While Jill meant this question rhetorically, Melania and others may have an answer she doesn't want to hear.