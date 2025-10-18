Whatever Happened To Hilary Duff's Music Career? The Real Reason She Put It On Hold

After releasing "Breathe In. Breathe Out." in 2015, Hilary Duff was barely heard from anymore. She was clearly missed. So, when she announced her return to music in September 2025, her fans showed they were more than ready, as evidenced by the 400% increase in searches on Spotify. She seemed to have it all, yet she stepped away from music and the spotlight more broadly. That's because Duff was focused on motherhood. It wasn't entirely a conscious decision, though.

The "Lizzie McGuire" alum missed her music career but she struggled with finding a middle ground between being a mother and an artist. "I never wanna blame my kids for this, but I'm so immersed in motherhood right now ... I have to just figure out a way for those two things to meet," she told Access Hollywood. Duff had been hinting at a return to music since 2022, illustrating her longstanding desire to get back in the studio. Duff's challenges show that not even access and money can solve the issues of balancing motherhood and career.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic opened up opportunities for parents, and mothers, more specifically, to embrace both, Dr. Kim Van Dusen, parenting expert and licensed child therapist of The Parentologist, told Nicki Swift. "We are fortunate that we live in a society that has been more flexible with parents in the workplace," she said. While challenges remain, Van Dusen argues that willing parents often find creative ways to integrate their careers into their daily lives. Duff might finally be getting there..