Hilary Duff Hints At Returning To Music And Fans Go Wild

Hilary Duff is one busy lady these days. Aside from giving birth to her third child, Mae James Blair, last year, she has also been busy portraying the role of Sophie in a new Hulu sitcom, "How I Met Your Father," which is a spinoff of "How I Met Your Mother." While promoting the show ahead of the premiere, she posted on Instagram, "my heart is full and it feels so good to be out there again in the world promoting something I am so proud of."

During a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Duff explained what drew her to the character and why she wanted to portray her. "Sophie finds the positive. She's very much not a whole person yet. That's why she hasn't found her person because she's got some figuring out to do. But she just keeps trying, and I love that," the "With Love" hitmaker said, adding, "It's hard to keep trying, especially in the world of love. She very much doesn't have her life sorted out, but she has self-worth, and she wouldn't settle for something bad."

In the show, Duff's character has a comfort song, Train's "Drops of Jupiter," which she sings in the second episode. When asked whether she will be recording a full-length version sometime soon, Duff revealed she hasn't but is open to the idea. "We haven't even talked about it. I wouldn't not do it, but it didn't come up. I love 'Drops of Jupiter.' I feel like it's everyone's comfort song," Duff explained to Cosmo. It's been a while since the former child actor released a new album as she has been focusing on her acting career. However, that might change in the near future.