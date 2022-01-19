Hilary Duff Hints At Returning To Music And Fans Go Wild
Hilary Duff is one busy lady these days. Aside from giving birth to her third child, Mae James Blair, last year, she has also been busy portraying the role of Sophie in a new Hulu sitcom, "How I Met Your Father," which is a spinoff of "How I Met Your Mother." While promoting the show ahead of the premiere, she posted on Instagram, "my heart is full and it feels so good to be out there again in the world promoting something I am so proud of."
During a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Duff explained what drew her to the character and why she wanted to portray her. "Sophie finds the positive. She's very much not a whole person yet. That's why she hasn't found her person because she's got some figuring out to do. But she just keeps trying, and I love that," the "With Love" hitmaker said, adding, "It's hard to keep trying, especially in the world of love. She very much doesn't have her life sorted out, but she has self-worth, and she wouldn't settle for something bad."
In the show, Duff's character has a comfort song, Train's "Drops of Jupiter," which she sings in the second episode. When asked whether she will be recording a full-length version sometime soon, Duff revealed she hasn't but is open to the idea. "We haven't even talked about it. I wouldn't not do it, but it didn't come up. I love 'Drops of Jupiter.' I feel like it's everyone's comfort song," Duff explained to Cosmo. It's been a while since the former child actor released a new album as she has been focusing on her acting career. However, that might change in the near future.
Hilary Duff wants to get back into the studio
During her recent chat with Cosmopolitan, Hilary Duff discussed whether she has any plans to release any more music. Her last studio album, "Breathe In. Breathe Out.," dropped seven years ago and featured production from her husband, Matthew Koma, per AllMusic.
"I'm not working on music right now but I have been talking to my husband about getting into the studio and starting to stretch the muscles a little bit. I really want to, but I need time to figure out what I'm saying, what kind of record I'm making, and who it's for," she revealed to the magazine, adding, "But, yes, I want to." She also knows what fans expect and doesn't want to let them down. Duff acknowledged, "You know how annoying it is to go to a concert, and they don't play the hits? I want to serve people what they want, but I also want it to be authentic to who I am now, and that's very complicated."
Despite not making any new material yet, Duff's fans still freaked out at the thought of a new album from their favorite star. "BREAKING: POP EMERGENCY!!" one user tweeted passionately in capital letters. "PLEASE MAKE AN ALBUM RIGHT NOW," another person shared. "What a beautiful day for the music industry. Truly," remarked a third fan. "SHUT THE FRONT DOOR!! YAAS @HilaryDuff GIVE US MORE!!! OMG OMG OMG," a fourth user shared on Twitter. New music from Hilary Duff is just what we need!