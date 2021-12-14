Hilary Duff's Husband Has Something To Say About Those Baby No. 3 Rumors
After rising to fame as one of Disney's most popular teen actors, Hilary Duff has morphed into an established star who makes headlines for both her professional and personal life, with the latter heating up in recent years.
The "Chasing the Sun" hitmaker was previously married to former professional ice hockey player Mike Comrie. In 2012, the pair welcomed a son, Luca, before calling it a day three years later. Since their split, Duff found love in record producer Matthew Koma, who she first met when working on her 2015 album "Breathe In. Breathe Out.," per Us Weekly. After making their red carpet debut in January 2017, they welcomed daughter Banks in June. Two years later in 2019, they tied the knot, and second daughter Mae arrived two years later in March. During an interview with People in May, the former "Lizzie McGuire" actor discussed what it's like juggling busy work life with three kids. "I have help, but babies just want their mom. Even Luca is still like, 'Mom, Mom, Mom.' Mom cooks the thing the right way, and Mom packs the bag the right way. It's crazy," she joked.
Although Duff might be feeling overwhelmed with her brood as it is, fans think she's set to soon welcome her third child with Koma — and an Instagram caption is to blame.
Hilary Duff's husband sets the record straight
On December 13, Hilary Duff took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself with her husband, Matthew Koma. As seen in the snapshot above, the pair appeared on a plane while wearing face masks. Duff closed her eyes while gazing over at Koma, who was looking in her direction. The cute image racked up 218,000 likes within 19 hours of posting. However, it was Duff's caption that got everyone talking. "Leaving for a little bit .... The 3 of us," the "With Love" hitmaker wrote. Despite tagging Koma and singer-songwriter Stephan Jenkins, who was sitting behind them in the photo, many assumed the third person they were referring to was a baby.
"PREGNANT AGAIN?! YASSSSSSS!" one user wrote passionately in capital letters. "Idk if she's pregnant or talking about the guy in the back..." another person shared. "The three of you? Are you pregnant?" remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji. "You're pregnant again?!?!! Damn Matt got that good strong juice," a fourth user joked. Even though Duff hasn't replied to any fans, Koma commented on the same image to inform everyone that the third person is their friend, Jenkins. "She's talking about @stephanjenkins sitting behind us you baby crazies," he wrote. Koma added in another comment: "@stephanjenkins where you at."
So is it possible Duff slipped up and her husband is doing damage control? Probbaly not, but it will only be a matter of time until she has to "Come Clean" about it if that's the case.