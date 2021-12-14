Hilary Duff's Husband Has Something To Say About Those Baby No. 3 Rumors

After rising to fame as one of Disney's most popular teen actors, Hilary Duff has morphed into an established star who makes headlines for both her professional and personal life, with the latter heating up in recent years.

The "Chasing the Sun" hitmaker was previously married to former professional ice hockey player Mike Comrie. In 2012, the pair welcomed a son, Luca, before calling it a day three years later. Since their split, Duff found love in record producer Matthew Koma, who she first met when working on her 2015 album "Breathe In. Breathe Out.," per Us Weekly. After making their red carpet debut in January 2017, they welcomed daughter Banks in June. Two years later in 2019, they tied the knot, and second daughter Mae arrived two years later in March. During an interview with People in May, the former "Lizzie McGuire" actor discussed what it's like juggling busy work life with three kids. "I have help, but babies just want their mom. Even Luca is still like, 'Mom, Mom, Mom.' Mom cooks the thing the right way, and Mom packs the bag the right way. It's crazy," she joked.

Although Duff might be feeling overwhelmed with her brood as it is, fans think she's set to soon welcome her third child with Koma — and an Instagram caption is to blame.