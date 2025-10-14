The Verdict Is In: Ellen DeGeneres' Scrappy Brunette 'Do Is An Utter Failure

Ellen DeGeneres' brunette 'do just isn't going over well with some of her fans. After spending more than two decades entertaining fans while sporting blond hair, the comedian decided to give the brunette thing a go somewhere between 2024 and 2025. And while it's clear that she's enjoying her change, given her decision to maintain the look, her fans think the hairstyle is unflattering on her. To be specific, they think the brown hair ages the once-beloved talk show host, who was born in 1958. Unfortunately, they've had no problem sharing this opinion with her on social media in no uncertain terms.

For example, Ellen took to Instagram in early September 2025 to wish her brother, Vance DeGeneres, a happy birthday. Alongside a caption that read, "Happy birthday to you my funny smart talented brother. I love you. @vancenotvance," Ellen posted a photo of herself posing with Vance in which she was sporting her dark brown hair. And while some people reacted positively to the sweet sibling photo, many called Ellen out for the way they think she's aging. "Ellen has been tossed out... the fountain of her youth dried up," commented one user. Meanwhile, a second wrote: "My God. What happened to your face and ears." Fortunately, Ellen did have some support in the comments, with many pointing out that she was almost 70 years old at the time of posting, and thus, looks as she should.