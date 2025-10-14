The Verdict Is In: Ellen DeGeneres' Scrappy Brunette 'Do Is An Utter Failure
Ellen DeGeneres' brunette 'do just isn't going over well with some of her fans. After spending more than two decades entertaining fans while sporting blond hair, the comedian decided to give the brunette thing a go somewhere between 2024 and 2025. And while it's clear that she's enjoying her change, given her decision to maintain the look, her fans think the hairstyle is unflattering on her. To be specific, they think the brown hair ages the once-beloved talk show host, who was born in 1958. Unfortunately, they've had no problem sharing this opinion with her on social media in no uncertain terms.
For example, Ellen took to Instagram in early September 2025 to wish her brother, Vance DeGeneres, a happy birthday. Alongside a caption that read, "Happy birthday to you my funny smart talented brother. I love you. @vancenotvance," Ellen posted a photo of herself posing with Vance in which she was sporting her dark brown hair. And while some people reacted positively to the sweet sibling photo, many called Ellen out for the way they think she's aging. "Ellen has been tossed out... the fountain of her youth dried up," commented one user. Meanwhile, a second wrote: "My God. What happened to your face and ears." Fortunately, Ellen did have some support in the comments, with many pointing out that she was almost 70 years old at the time of posting, and thus, looks as she should.
What Ellen has said about aging
Fans may think they're telling Ellen DeGeneres something she hasn't heard before about looking older than they thought, but she's already addressed her post-TV career appearance. In fact, DeGeneres has totally accepted the aging process that's taken place since ending her long-running talk show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." And she even has a great explanation for it (besides, you know, nature). "Hey, if I look older than when you saw me last, it's because I'm older than when you saw me last. And also, I stopped doing Botox and filler," she admitted during a standup special for Netflix in 2024 (via Hola!).
Of course, this isn't the only time that DeGeneres has addressed her changing appearance. Back in 2017, upon her 60th birthday, the former talk show host shared a refreshingly positive outlook about getting older with Good Housekeeping magazine. "In some ways, that number doesn't even compute," she said about turning 60 years old. "I can't even believe I'm going to be 60 — I'm so immature; I'm like a child." DeGeneres also touted her positive qualities, which would come into question three years later after employees alleged workplace toxicity on her and her producers' behalf. "I know this: I'm kind. I'm a good person to work with and for. I'm putting on a great show that I'm proud of and that makes people feel good," she said, adding, "I just try to be the best person I can be."