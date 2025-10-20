The Tragic Truth About Dolly Parton's Difficult Childhood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dolly Parton's transformation since childhood is an extraordinary journey of resilience. She grew up, as she puts it, "dirt poor," in conditions so precarious that she was often deprived of the basics. Dolly was the fourth of 12 children, one of whom died in infancy, born to homemaker Avie Lee and sharecropper-turned-tobacco farmer Robert Lee Parton. Raised in Locust Ridge in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, Dolly and her family lived in a two-room cabin with no running water or electricity.

Food was whatever they could grow and hunt. "We ate a lot of bear, rabbit, squirrel and groundhog. See, we were country people, and when you grow up in the mountains you grow up eating whatever's running around," she told The New York Times in 1992. Dolly knows it sounds strange to those who had a different upbringing, but she isn't ashamed of her past. "That's what you do. Either that or you go hungry," she shared on "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" in 2003.

Dolly doesn't mind sharing the difficulties she faced because she's proud of her family's resourcefulness and the lessons learned. "We didn't have any money, but we were rich in things that money don't buy. You know, like love and kindness and understanding," she told Today in 2015. She learned her work ethic from her hard-working father, while her mother encouraged her to sing and dream big. Her childhood was undoubtedly hard, but it made her who she is and paved the way forward.