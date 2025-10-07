The Tragic Truth About Dolly Parton's Health Issues

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dolly Parton has spent well over half a century in the public eye, with no signs of slowing down. But her health forced her to take what she hoped to be a minor step back. In September 2025, Parton had to miss an event at Dollywood after experiencing health struggles. "I know, I'm here and you're there and wondering why that is," she said in a televised appearance. "I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone." She also developed an infection, a complication that can arise if the stone blocks the ureter.

The legendary country star reassured her fans that she would be back to business in no time. "Don't worry about me, I'm gonna be okay. Just can't do it today," she said. However, her health issues seemingly turned out to be a bit more serious than she had anticipated. Later that month, Parton also postponed the Las Vegas residency scheduled for December 2025, citing an inability to prepare the way she would like to.

Parton shared that she has to undergo unspecified treatment. "As many of you know, I've been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she wrote on Instagram. While vague, she used her impeccable sense of humor to ease fans' worries. "It must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up," she joked. We're sure she'll share more when she's ready. After all, this isn't the first time she has taken a cautious approach to her health issues.