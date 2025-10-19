Is MAGA Influencer Riley Gaines Related To Chip & Joanna Gaines?

Like most celebs with the same last name, many people assume that Republican activist and former swimmer Riley Gaines is related to the married HGTV couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines. Are they actually family? Well, no. Riley shared as much on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 15, 2025. "Not related to Chip and Joanna Gaines btw," she tweeted. Her post kicked off a string of replies in the comment section, with people joking about not being related to famous stars and public figures who shared their last name. "Not related to Harry Sisson btw," tweeted one account with the handle @Rob_Sisson.

It's unknown what officially prompted Riley to finally address her rumored relation to the "Fixer Upper" stars. However, given the timing, it seems highly likely that she was attempting to distance herself from Chip and Joanna. That's because denizens of the internet had been condemning the married pair for featuring a same-sex couple in a trailer for Magnolia Network, their television channel and media venture. Riley, who claims to be a Christian but has transitioned into a full-time critic of the transgender community, obviously didn't want to be associated with Chip and Joanna's controversial moment.

Riley neither publicly criticized the HGTV couple nor commented on the situation directly, but Chip did. Responding to the online backlash on X, Chip wrote, "It's a sad sunday when 'non believers' have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian."