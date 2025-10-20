Ryan Seacrest's Face Is More Tuned Up Than A Car & Everyone Is Noticing
Ryan Seacrest's transformation has taken a dramatic turn, as evidenced by a clip of him hosting "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." The footage was uploaded to the show's Instagram page on October 17 and featured a playful interaction between guest contestant Malin Akerman and the host, who was trying to understand why she preferred the nickname "mother." Seacrest was dressed sharply in a black suit and matching tie as he exchanged quips, but his face was what caused a stir with fans.
The longtime "American Idol" host's face not only looked thinner than usual, but his cheekbones were extremely pronounced. This caused viewers to wonder if he had gone under the knife. "What is happening to Ryan Seacrest right in front of our eyes?" one Instagram user asked. "Are those cheek implants?" another wrote. "Why is Ryan's cheek bone protruding ????" a fan inquired.
It was not just that short clip that had Wheel Watchers all abuzz about Seacrest's face. That same day, the TV personality reshared an Instagram carousel made up of pics from the "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" taping, and his followers could not help but notice how his face appeared to be altered. "What is wrong with Ryan's cheekbone It seems so large. Right side o face," one follower commented. The drastic change in his appearance has fans worried about Seacrest's health.
Ryan Seacrest's gaunt appearance has fans concerned
A couple of weeks before the "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" footage caused a stir, Ryan Seacrest sparked concerns about his health when he posted an Instagram video that was meant to promote his "New Year's Rockin' Eve" special. He was dressed in a blue suede jacket that hung loosely over his thin frame as he lip-synced someone else's New Year's resolution. The clip, which was uploaded on September 22, was meant to get a laugh out of fans, but all it did was make many voice their worries over his gaunt appearance. "Is this really Ryan seacrest? If so is he ok," one follower asked.
The combination of Seacrest's lithe figure and his altered facial features had people openly worrying about the TV host a few months earlier. He uploaded an Instagram photo carousel in late June, and the first slide showed him posing by himself in a loose-fitting tan shirt and khakis. Many fans thought Seacrest looked not only underweight but dejected. "Is he sick? Hope he is ok, he looks frail and sad," an Instagram user commented.