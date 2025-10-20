Ryan Seacrest's Face Is More Tuned Up Than A Car & Everyone Is Noticing

Ryan Seacrest's transformation has taken a dramatic turn, as evidenced by a clip of him hosting "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." The footage was uploaded to the show's Instagram page on October 17 and featured a playful interaction between guest contestant Malin Akerman and the host, who was trying to understand why she preferred the nickname "mother." Seacrest was dressed sharply in a black suit and matching tie as he exchanged quips, but his face was what caused a stir with fans.

The longtime "American Idol" host's face not only looked thinner than usual, but his cheekbones were extremely pronounced. This caused viewers to wonder if he had gone under the knife. "What is happening to Ryan Seacrest right in front of our eyes?" one Instagram user asked. "Are those cheek implants?" another wrote. "Why is Ryan's cheek bone protruding ????" a fan inquired.

It was not just that short clip that had Wheel Watchers all abuzz about Seacrest's face. That same day, the TV personality reshared an Instagram carousel made up of pics from the "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" taping, and his followers could not help but notice how his face appeared to be altered. "What is wrong with Ryan's cheekbone It seems so large. Right side o face," one follower commented. The drastic change in his appearance has fans worried about Seacrest's health.