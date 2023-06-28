Ryan Seacrest's Hectic Work Schedule Has Caused Health Concerns In The Past

Ryan Seacrest may have sacrificed his health for his hectic career.

No one expected Ryan Seacrest to leave "Live! With Kelly & Ryan" without a backup plan. "Live!" paid Seacrest — who'd been with the show since 2017 — $10 million a season, per Parade. So whatever followed would have to be just as big! Now, we know that the beloved host has signed on to replace Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune." "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest posted to Instagram. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

Seacrest's upcoming gig has divided viewers of the show. While some fans are supportive of Seacrest's next move, others wish that producers had opted for someone else. But it is perhaps Seacrest who should be upset. While "Wheel of Fortune" is definitely a worthy job, he's already juggling a bunch of other jobs, including "American Idol" and his other various businesses. And while that wouldn't be a problem for a person in pristine health, Seacrest has suffered from a few health problems in the past.