Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Bring Each Other To Tears During His Final Live Show

When co-stars just naturally click, it creates a pretty powerful duo, whether it be acting on a television series or hosting a show. And Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest definitely fit the bill of being co-hosts who work so well together. For the past six years, Ripa and Seacrest have hosted "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and created a genuine connection and bond on-screen and off. That's why it was so emotional when Seacrest shared that he was leaving the show.

Back in February, Seacrest announced on an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that he was leaving the show after this season to pursue other opportunities. One of them is continuing his hosting duties for the 21st season of "American Idol" this spring, although he did say at the time that he'd pop back in now and then to guest host with Ripa. Seacrest called working with Ripa "one of the highlights of [his] career," and "a dream job," per Variety. They also announced that Ripa's husband, actor Mark Consuelos, would step into the co-host spot with his wife. As the Daily Mail reported, Seacrest's final episode was pre-taped on April 13 and aired on April 14, making this Seacrest's final time on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos will take over on April 17. And if emotions were high when he announced his upcoming departure, you can imagine that they were even more emotional at his last show.