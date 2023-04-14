Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Bring Each Other To Tears During His Final Live Show
When co-stars just naturally click, it creates a pretty powerful duo, whether it be acting on a television series or hosting a show. And Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest definitely fit the bill of being co-hosts who work so well together. For the past six years, Ripa and Seacrest have hosted "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and created a genuine connection and bond on-screen and off. That's why it was so emotional when Seacrest shared that he was leaving the show.
Back in February, Seacrest announced on an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that he was leaving the show after this season to pursue other opportunities. One of them is continuing his hosting duties for the 21st season of "American Idol" this spring, although he did say at the time that he'd pop back in now and then to guest host with Ripa. Seacrest called working with Ripa "one of the highlights of [his] career," and "a dream job," per Variety. They also announced that Ripa's husband, actor Mark Consuelos, would step into the co-host spot with his wife. As the Daily Mail reported, Seacrest's final episode was pre-taped on April 13 and aired on April 14, making this Seacrest's final time on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos will take over on April 17. And if emotions were high when he announced his upcoming departure, you can imagine that they were even more emotional at his last show.
Ryan Seacrest's last episode of Live with Kelly and Ripa was moving
During Ryan Seacrest's final episode co-hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Kelly Ripa really reflected on his time co-hosting the show. "This has without question been the fastest six years of my life," Ripa said, per People. "And although you and I have been friends for decades and decades, I feel like I gained through this process a younger brother–slash–oldest son — which is the weirdest feeling. And I'm so grateful that our success together on this show has led to us developing an even closer, yet also codependent, relationship."
Ripa believes that this job allowed Seacrest to "show off" even more "immeasurable talents to the world" than just hosting. She said that Seacrest is definitely a "blooming onion" with his skills. "You are layers upon layers of goodness, of kindness, of charm ... your generosity is unmatched," she gushed. She also joked that they won't change addresses "just in case" of wedding invitations, referring to Seacrest's girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, who was in the audience along with members of his parents and sister.
Seacrest was also holding back tears through his goodbye, and said he was "a very lucky man" to get to do this with Ripa. "I've spent my entire career talking. Talking on the radio, talking on television," he said. "Words are my bread and butter, but today it's hard to put into words how deeply I've appreciated being here and being with you."