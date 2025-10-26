The Scandalous Patrick Mahomes Cheating Rumors Just Won't Go Away

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are the definition of relationship goals. They met as teenagers, became engaged in 2020, married in 2022, and are now parents to three wonderful kids: Sterling, Bronze, and Sage. But here's the catch: rumor has it that the star quarterback was quite the player back in the day. According to claims, Patrick would mess around with other girls during his time at Texas Tech while Brittany played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler. Others claimed she actually knew of his indiscretions and chose to turn a blind eye anyway. Hmm. (Of course, all this should be taken with a grain of salt, but as the saying goes — where there's smoke, there's fire.)

Notably, neither of them has addressed the cheating rumors that have long plagued their relationship. Amy Prenner, a communications expert and CEO of The Prenner Group, said they're doing the right thing by not giving these rumor-mongers and naysayers the time of day. "There's no shortage of rumors when you're living life in the public eye — especially for someone like Patrick Mahomes. When chatter turns personal, [...] the best approach is sometimes to keep things close to the vest," she said. "For celebrity couples like Patrick and Brittany, giving those stories any oxygen often just fans the flames. Staying quietly united, as they have, sends a message that speaks louder than any direct statement ever could — one rooted in confidence, not chaos."

Of course, it isn't lost on Brittany that her husband is quite popular with the ladies. In 2023, she admitted that she used to have a hard time dealing with women who would try to come between her and Patrick. But she's since learned to let it roll off her back. "They are a waste of my time and not going to disturb my peace," the famous WAG said (via E! News), adding, "I am now to a point where I [couldn't] care less!"