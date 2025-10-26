Why Hollywood Gave Up On John Cusack

John Cusack could never be described as lacking self-awareness. "I haven't really been hot for a long time," the star admitted in a candid interview with The Guardian when asked about the state of his career. And the "High Fidelity" star also admitted that he was now struggling to get certain films greenlit, now that he was no longer Hollywood's bright, young thing.

Despite serving as producer on "Hot Tub Time Machine," the goofy time travel comedy which proved to be a surprise smash at the box office, Cusack admitted that his name alone is no longer enough to bankroll a film. "In the last few years, I haven't been able to get projects financed. That could be a function of getting older. Or it could be a function of being cold."

Cusack did, however, put to bed one rumor which left many believing his latter-day career could have been a whole lot more fruitful. The star had been dogged by reports that he'd rejected the iconic role of Walter White in "Breaking Bad," a part which changed Bryan Cranston's life gave him an Emmy, Golden Globe, and pretty much every major award he was eligible for. But Cusack was never in contention, as he discovered when he directly asked showrunner Vince Gilligan: "No, I never was, and it was one of those things where I heard it so many times I started to think maybe it was true" (via Screen Rant).