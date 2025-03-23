Ione Skye's Candid Sex Confession About Matthew Perry Is Unbelievably Tragic

The world was devastated when news broke that "Friends" star Matthew Perry had died. Fans across the globe poured out their condolences, and many of his industry friends paid their respects as well — including "Say Anything" actor Ione Skye, who would later reveal that once upon a time, she had a fling with Perry that barely anyone knew about. But while their last exchange was sweet, she admitted their final in-person interactions didn't exactly go as well as she'd hoped.

Skye and Perry first met as fledgling actors in the 1988 film "A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon," alongside River Phoenix. While their careers ultimately took different turns, they managed to stay in touch over the years — right up until days before Perry's untimely death. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Skye shared their final text exchange, revealing a surprisingly sentimental message from Perry: "Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and 'In [Your] Eyes' started playing. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are." Skye responded with a simple, "Awe. I love that. Xo" (via People). Perry went on to wish her happiness, and sadly, just days later, he was gone.

For years, no one knew the extent of their relationship aside from the fact that they were co-stars when they were starting out. But in 2025, Skye set the record straight in her book "Say Everything," revealing they had a brief fling — one that, for her, was far from a rom-com moment. It also added a new chapter to Perry's star-studded dating history. Skye didn't go into the nitty-gritty of it all, but she made it clear that Perry's behavior left her unsettled, noting that even back then, she knew that he wasn't in a great place.