Ione Skye's Final Texts With Matthew Perry Prove They Remained Close
The aftershocks from Matthew Perry's tragic death continue to be felt throughout Hollywood. Social media was flooded with tributes as Perry's fans and fellow actors rushed to pay their respects. And now, Ione Skye, who appeared in Perry's 1988 movie debut, "A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon,"has become the latest star to eulogize the late actor.
TMZ was the first to report that the "Friends" actor had died. Perry was discovered dead by his assistant at his Los Angeles home on October 28. At the time of posting, the official cause of death has yet to be released. Still, it's believed that Perry suffered a cardiac arrest and drowned in the jacuzzi. He was 54 years old. The entertainment world was shocked by his unexpected and untimely demise. Still, not surprisingly, the news hit Perry's "Friends" co-stars the hardest.
According to GB News, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox have decided to work on a joint statement as they come to grips with their loss. "According to sources, they are reeling about the death of Matthew Perry. They say that he was their brother and that they fiercely protected him through some of his toughest times," correspondent Kinsey Schofield said. "No one saw this coming because they felt like he was in a really good place that he had one of his best years," she continued. Meanwhile, Skye has shared her final texts with Perry, which show how close the actors still were.
The perfect last message
Ione Skye is one of the many stars left heartbroken by the news of Matthew Perry's death. The two actors forged a strong bond when they worked together in 1988, and they stayed close right up until Perry's end. The depth of their friendship is evident in their final texts, which occurred just days before Perry's demise. Skye shared two screenshots of the exchange on Instagram, along with an adorable '80s throwback pic of the two. "My last exchange a week ago. I'm very, very sad. Loved this guy," she captioned the post.
In the messages, Perry wrote that he had to pause his meditation session after hearing the song "In Your Eyes" so he could message Skye to tell her "I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are." He followed up by telling her that he hoped she was feeling "healthy and happy." Skye replied that she was and told Perry she was thrilled to hear from him and that she "only [has] good memories" of him. "Me too!" Perry shot back. "That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!"
Not surprisingly, Skye's fans were totally there for it. One noted that you'd have to go some to beat Perry's text as the perfect last message. "How lucky were you to have that beautiful experience on set with both River Phoenix and Matthew Perry," another wrote. "What amazing memories you must have. Sending you love during this difficult time."
Supportive until the end
Matthew Perry's last messages to Ione Skye offer insight into why he was so loved by his fellow stars. Following his death, many actors came forward to share their special memories of the "Friends" actor. Gwyneth Paltrow posted a loving tribute on Instagram. In it, she recounted details of a brief but "magical" summer fling they'd had in 1993 after meeting at a theater festival in Massachusetts. "We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do," she concluded.
Meanwhile, Perry's last interviews and social media posts are a poignant and heartbreaking reminder of the actor's generosity of spirit. In the final Instagram video that he posted, which was taken during his promotional tour for his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry offered his support and advice for those struggling with addiction.
In the video, Perry tells people dealing with addiction that they're not on their own and reminds them that there are others out there enduring the same struggles. "I want people to understand that they're not alone, that there are other people feeling exactly the way they're feeling, that their behavior is not insane. That they have a disease, and it's not their fault." He shares that he knows people can get better, and when they do, "the lights in their eyes come on."