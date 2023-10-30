Ione Skye's Final Texts With Matthew Perry Prove They Remained Close

The aftershocks from Matthew Perry's tragic death continue to be felt throughout Hollywood. Social media was flooded with tributes as Perry's fans and fellow actors rushed to pay their respects. And now, Ione Skye, who appeared in Perry's 1988 movie debut, "A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon,"has become the latest star to eulogize the late actor.

TMZ was the first to report that the "Friends" actor had died. Perry was discovered dead by his assistant at his Los Angeles home on October 28. At the time of posting, the official cause of death has yet to be released. Still, it's believed that Perry suffered a cardiac arrest and drowned in the jacuzzi. He was 54 years old. The entertainment world was shocked by his unexpected and untimely demise. Still, not surprisingly, the news hit Perry's "Friends" co-stars the hardest.

According to GB News, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox have decided to work on a joint statement as they come to grips with their loss. "According to sources, they are reeling about the death of Matthew Perry. They say that he was their brother and that they fiercely protected him through some of his toughest times," correspondent Kinsey Schofield said. "No one saw this coming because they felt like he was in a really good place that he had one of his best years," she continued. Meanwhile, Skye has shared her final texts with Perry, which show how close the actors still were.