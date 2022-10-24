Matthew Perry Recalls How The Friends Cast Supported His Sobriety Journey

In anticipation of the release of his upcoming memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," "Friends" star Matthew Perry spoke to People, revealing just how much his five cast mates were, as the iconic theme song would suggest, there for him.

When it came to his drug and alcohol addiction, which occurred largely during his time on "Friends," Perry said the cast was "understanding" and "patient." He also used an unexpected analogy to describe the support they provided during that trying period: "It's like penguins," he explained. "In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own. And that's kind of what the cast did for me."

In particular, Perry credits Jennifer Aniston above all. "She was the one that reached out the most," he said in an upcoming interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer. "I'm really grateful to her for that." He also hinted at a moment which he writes about in his memoir, in which Aniston approached him and told him, "We know you were drinking." "Imagine how scary a moment that was," Perry reflected. Luckily, she — and the other "Friends" — were indeed there for him, and Perry's now celebrating 18 straight months of sobriety.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).